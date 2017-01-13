While the Dirty Dancing lift scene in Crazy, Stupid, Love made the world swoon over Ryan Gosling, his costar Emma Stone recalled having a “meltdown” moment over it.

The pair appeared as guests on The Graham Norton Show to discuss their hit film La La Land, but the conversation soon turned to their previous work.

“When we do Crazy, Stupid, Love, I know that we’re gonna do the Dirty Dancing lift. I don’t know, however, that I have an internalized phobia of being lifted over someone’s head at the height of about 6 feet,” Stone said after remembering a gymnastics class gone wrong from her childhood.

She then turned to Gosling to explain what happened when they rehearsed the shot. “I never had this happen, but I imagine if a possum fell out of a tree and tried to scratch your eyes out, it would be something similar,” he laughed.

“It was a lot,” Stone continued. “And then it was a meltdown. I mean, I had a real meltdown…I had to go lie down.” But Gosling added the crucial part of this story: “You had to go and watch Labyrinth. We were in a house and she’s like, ‘I have to go watch Labyrinth.'”

Watch the interview in the video above.