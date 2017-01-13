Deadpool gets a goofy 'For Your Consideration' Oscars promo

Deadpool‘s Oscars plug is just as Deadpool-y as everything else to come from Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated superhero slugfest.

Throughout the marketing campaign, Reynolds channeled his fourth-wall-breaking character for rom-com-inspired movie posters, his own erectile dysfunction ad, and a viral interview with Mario Lopez that ended badly. Why would the “For Your Consideration” pitch be any different?

The new video, released on Reynolds’ Twitter page, praises the awards-worthy achievements of Deadpool, like the “600 lbs. of chimichangas,” “seven magical unicorns,” “three good walls and a fourth that’s broken,” and the leaked test footage that became the turning point for the film.

Watch the video below.

When news dropped of Deadpool‘s two Golden Globe nominations, Reynolds said, “Honored to be nominated by the HFPA for a Golden Globe. And possibly more honored the film itself is being recognized this way. As we speak, the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight.”

The actor opened up more to EW during an interview. “I was shocked and happy to see that we were nominated in two categories,” he said. “Seeing the movie nominated is a real glass ceiling moment for the genre.”

Now let’s see what the Oscars will bring. The full list of nominees will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24.