Writer-director and Sundance favorite Jeff Baena returns to Park City this year with the comedy The Little Hours, whose high caliber cast includes Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Aubrey Plaza, Kate Micucci, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Nick Offerman, and Adam Pally.

Brie, Plaza, and Micucci star as medieval nuns who lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day laborer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso (Reilly) brings on new hired hand Massetto (Franco), a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord (Offerman). Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover as the repressed nunnery erupts in a whirlwind of pansexual horniness, substance abuse, and wicked revelry.

You can see exclusive images from The Little Hours, below.