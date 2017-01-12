Sterling K. Brown wants to play Green Lantern

Sterling K. Brown is gung-ho about enlisting in the Green Lantern Corps.

On Thursday the People v. O.J. Simpson and This Is Us star volunteered on Twitter to play the soldier-turned-superhero John Stewart, a.k.a. Green Lantern, in Warner Bros.’ shared movie universe based on DC Comics characters.

“Dear powers that be, if you are looking for someone to play John Stewart, I humbly submit my name,” Brown wrote. He signed off with the valediction “Namaste” and the hashtag “#GreenLanternCorps.”

In DC lore, Stewart is a former Marine who’s called upon to serve as one of the intergalactic do-gooders known as Green Lanterns and outfitted with a ring that bestows immense power. Introduced in 1971, the character is notable for being one of the first black superheroes in mainstream comics.

The timing of Brown’s tweet was not coincidental, coming in response to news (which EW has confirmed) that Warner Bros. has tapped David S. Goyer and Justin Rhodes to write the script for a Green Lantern Corps movie. According to Deadline Hollywood, which broke the news, the story will focus on Stewart and fellow Green Lantern Hal Jordan, with a “Lethal Weapon in space” vibe.

However Brown’s Green Lantern campaign plays out, his superhero movie debut is destined to come on the Marvel side. He just booked a role opposite Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther.