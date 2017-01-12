The Autopsy of Jane Doe was among this writer’s favorite horror films from last year. But, hey, who cares about that? Far more importantly, Stephen King also digs the recently-released movie, in which Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch play father-and-son coroners tasked with discovering what exactly killed the titular corpse. The prolific novelist (and former EW columnist) hit Twitter this week to praise the film, writing that, in terms of visceral horror, this terror tale rivals “Alien and early Cronenberg. Watch it, but not alone.”

THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE: Visceral horror to rival ALIEN and early Cronenberg. Watch it, but not alone. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017

How pleased was Jane Doe director André Øvredal by this endorsement? Very! “Having grown up reading all of King’s classics, admiring his unbelievable imagination and taste in character-based horror, it’s almost otherworldly to read his tweet about Jane Doe,” the filmmaker wrote on Facebook. “I am utterly stunned he’s even watched it, not to speak of liked it, and then compared it to the classics of the genre….”

The Autopsy of Jane Doe is currently on limited theatrical release and can also be viewed on VOD.

Watch the trailer for the film above.