Slamdance: Future '38 clip features a tiny time travel suit

Science fiction comedy Future ’38 purports to be a lost film from 1938 which relates the story of a man who who must save the world by traveling to 2018. Written and directed by Jamie Greenberg, the film celebrates and examines the past techniques of cinema, while also taking a look at what movies with future themes get right or wrong.

Future ’38 stars Betty Gilpin (Masters of Sex), Robert John Burke (Limitless, 2 Guns), and Ethan Phillips (Inside Llewyn Davis). The movie will premiere at the upcoming Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Watch an exclusive clip from Future ’38, above.

