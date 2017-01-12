Trailer for cannibal movie Raw might make you skip lunch

We don’t want to say too much about the Raw (out March 10) — but if you’re in the mood for a strange and highly memorable horror movie, then this cannibalistically-inclined debut from writer-director Julia Ducournau has all the right, ahem, ingredients.

The Toronto Festival-screened film stars Garance Marillier as a 16-year-old vegetarian named Justine, who experiences a decadent, merciless, and dangerously seductive world while attending veterinary school. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her family principles and eats raw meat for the first time. It is a decision with terrible and unexpected consequences as Justine’s true self begins to emerge.

Watch the new trailer for Raw, above.