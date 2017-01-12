After two Oscars, three Golden Globes, and countless nominations, Cate Blanchett is still pushing the acting bar higher. For her latest performance, as shown in the new trailer for Manifesto, she takes on 13 roles in the same project.

Manifesto debuted as an art installation, first at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image before touring to Berlin’s Museum für Gegenwart and New York City’s Park Avenue Armory. It now heads to the Sundance Film Festival in theatrical form.

The project, crafted by Julian Rosefeldt, uses manifestos from various artists, architects, and filmmakers as dialogue, which Blanchett then dramatizes as 13 personas — ranging from a homeless person to a school teacher, from a grungy punk rocker to a TV newscaster.

Yahoo Movies debuted the new trailer, which you can watch below.

“She could do anything. She could be anybody. Changing personas as if she was changing T-shirts,” Rosefeldt said of Blanchett during a 2015 tribute to the actress at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

“This project that we did together is an homage to your incredible talent,” he added. “Your works seem to me to be a never ending research on the human condition and its complexity.”

Manifesto will premiere at Sundance on Jan. 23.