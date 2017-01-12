This newly discovered primate was named after Luke Skywalker from Star Wars

This article originally appeared on TIME.com

A team of researchers named a newly discovered species of primates in eastern Myanmar and southwestern China after the famous fictional clan at the center of the Star Wars franchise.

Scientists published their discovery of the skywalker hoolock gibbon in the American Journal of Primatology this week after new research distinguished the animal from closely-related gibbons. Researchers say around 200 of the species live in China. More live in a few surrounding countries, but the numbers have been difficult to count elsewhere.

A newly-discovered species of gibbon should be named in honor of Luke Skywalker, say the scientists who found it https://t.co/aAh9dH3gl1 pic.twitter.com/yMLByv4dH1 — CNN International (@cnni) January 12, 2017

Researchers named the new species Skywalker in tribute to Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker and his relatives.