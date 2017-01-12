James Corden joins Ocean's Eight cast in supporting role

The all-female reboot of Ocean’s Eight has added a jolt of testosterone to the mix.

EW can confirm that talk show host, singer, and actor James Corden will appear alongside Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, and rapper Awkwafina as part of the upcoming heist flick’s ensemble cast.

Corden will reportedly play an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of the ladies’ plan to mount a large-scale act of thievery in New York City.

The Gary Ross-directed spin-off is set to hit theaters June 8, 2018 — 17 years after the launch of the Steven Soderbergh-directed caper trilogy that inspired it. Soderbergh is returning to the female-fronted production, which Ross has said will be “very much an extension and a continuation” of previous installments, as a producer.

Before taking over as the host of The Late Late Show in 2015, Corden appeared in several high-profile films, including the 2014 musical Into the Woods opposite Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. As a recording artist, he’s performed tracks with the likes of Dizzee Rascal and Kylie Minogue, duetting with the latter on the single “Only You,” lifted from the pop star’s holiday album Kylie Christmas. The 38-year-old is also scheduled to host the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Deadline first reported the news.