Netflix is getting a new superhero vigilante, but this one has nothing to do with The Defenders of Hell’s Kitchen.

The streaming giant released the new trailer for iBoy Tuesday. Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) stars as Lucy, a girl with a super-powered friend named Tom, who’s one part Mr. Robot, one part Green Arrow. During an encounter with a gang, a gunshot wound to the head leaves shards of a cellphone lodged in Tom’s brain, granting him an odd array of superhuman abilities. Setting his sights on the thugs who attacked Lucy, he becomes a vengeful hooded vigilante.

The film is based on the Kevin Brooks novel of the same name, which screenwriter Joe Barton adapted into a script for director Adam Randall.

Tom is played by Bill Milner, who already has some superhero movie experience under his belt: Marvel fans may recognize him as the younger version of Michael Fassbender’s Magneto in the opening scenes of X-Men: First Class. Miranda Richardson and Rory Kinnear also star.

Much like with The O.A. and Travelers, Netflix released the iBoy trailer shortly before the film premieres on the platform (on Jan. 27). Watch the trailer above.