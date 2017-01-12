Dwayne Johnson gets schooled by the ocean in Moana bonus clip

Moana fans will be saying thank you to Dwayne Johnson on Thursday morning. (And here’s where you get “You’re Welcome” stuck in your head for the millionth time.)

The actor, who voiced the tattooed demigod in Disney’s animated hit, shared a bonus clip from the film on his social media channels, showing Maui getting a little too cocky when it comes to bossing around the ocean while trying to catch a fish. The film’s titular heroine (Auli’i Cravalho), who has her own special connection with the sea, looks on in amusement.

Johnson’s post also noted that Moana will get a digital release on Feb. 21 and arrive on Blu-ray shortly after, on March 7.

Watch the “Gone Fishing” clip above and head here for more fun facts about Moana.