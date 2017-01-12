Before Mad Max and long before The Fast and the Furious, there was Death Race 2000, producer Roger Corman’s 1975 sci-fi spectacular which starred the late David Carradine and a pre-Rocky Sylvester Stallone. Now, after two subsequent Jason Statham-starring Death Race films (and another with Luke Goss), Corman is once more putting the pedal to the metal with Death Race 2050, which will be released on Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, and digital HD on Jan. 17.

Directed by G.J. Echternkamp the film is set in an America ruled by The Chairman (the great Malcolm McDowell), in which drivers compete in a cross-country race, scoring points for running people over and driving each other off the road. The reigning champion and fan favorite, is a half-man, half-machine named Frankenstein (Manu Bennett) whose rebel spy co-pilot threatens The Chairman’s legacy.

Watch the trailer for Death Race 2050 below and an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, above.

Death Race 2050 is out on Jan. 17.