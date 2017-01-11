Entertainment Weekly

Disturbing trailer for horror anthology XX asks, 'What's in the box?'

@clarkcollis

Updated

As befits the trailer for a horror anthology, there’s a lot of disturbing elements in the new promo clip for XX, pretty much none of which bode well for the film’s characters, who are played by Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool, and Christina Kirk, among others.

One of the most eagerly anticipated movies (certainly by genre fans) to be screened at the upcoming Sundance Festival, XX boasts four tales of terror from a quartet of female directors: Annie Clark (a.k.a. singer St. Vincent), Karyn Kusama (The Invitation), Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound), and Jovanka Vuckovic (short film The Captured Bird). The movie also features wrap-around material from animator Sofia Carrillo.

Watch the trailer for XX, above…

…if you dare!

