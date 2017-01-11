Will Smith in early talks for Tim Burton's live-action Dumbo

Will Smith is all ears for Disney’s live-action Dumbo movie.

The Suicide Squad and Collateral Beauty actor is in early talks to star in the studio’s re-imagining of its 1941 animated movie about a big-eared circus elephant who learns to fly, EW has confirmed. If a deal is reached, Smith would portray a father whose children befriend Dumbo after seeing him at the big top.

Tim Burton is on board to direct the film, which is one of several beloved Disney toons getting a live-action makeover. Other previous and upcoming examples include Alice in Wonderland (which Burton also helmed), Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, and Mulan.

It’s currently unclear whether or how Smith’s potential involvement in Dumbo would affect Bad Boys for Life, the planned third installment of Sony’s action franchise starring Smith and Martin Lawrence. In August, Sony slated the movie for a Jan. 12, 2018 release.

Smith’s other upcoming projects include the Netflix fantasy cop thriller Bright, which began production in the fall.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the Dumbo news.