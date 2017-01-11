Sundance juries to include Peter Dinklage, Larry Wilmore, Patton Oswalt

Peter Dinklage, Patton Oswalt, and Larry Wilmore will be judging the lastest slate of films at Sundance.

The film festival on Wednesday announced its jury members for the upcoming Park City, Utah, film fête. Among the jury members selected from the acting world are Dinklage, Oswalt, Wilmore, Gael García Bernal, and Sonia Braga. Dinklage and Bernal will serve on the U.S. Dramatic Jury together. Meanwhile, Wilmore will sit on the U.S. Documentary Jury, as Oswalt joins the Short Film Jury, and Braga joins the World Cinema Dramatic Jury.

Producer Jody Hill — best known for collaborating with Danny McBride on Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals — will also serve on the Dramatic Jury with Dinklage and Bernal. Screenwriter Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer) will judge the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize.

Former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams will host the Sundance Awards on the festival’s penultimate night, Jan. 28.

See the rest of the jurists here. Sundance runs Jan. 19 to 29.