Golden Globes

Hidden Fences isn’t real, but here's what its poster could look like

ILLUSTRATION BY JOHN UELAND for EW

La La Land may have swept the awards, but there was another film seemingly on everyone’s lips at this year’s Golden Globes: Hidden Fences.

After both interviewer Jenna Bush Hager and presenter Michael Keaton conflated Hidden Figures and Fences, the gaffe quickly spread on social media — and even late-night, where Stephen Colbert created a parody trailer for it on Monday night. (And it was a particularly awkward mix-up given that both films star black actors and that awards shows have been under increased scrutiny regarding diversity among their nominees.)

Though Hidden Fences will probably never win a single trophy, we couldn’t help but imagine what a film about a shy, young picket fence living in midcentury Pittsburgh and dreaming of becoming a rocket scientist might look like…

Check out a faux poster for Hidden Fences above, and pick up the newest issue of EW, on stands Friday, for all the behind-the-scenes details you didn’t see at this year’s Globes.

 

