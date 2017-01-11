La La Land may have swept the awards, but there was another film seemingly on everyone’s lips at this year’s Golden Globes: Hidden Fences.

After both interviewer Jenna Bush Hager and presenter Michael Keaton conflated Hidden Figures and Fences, the gaffe quickly spread on social media — and even late-night, where Stephen Colbert created a parody trailer for it on Monday night. (And it was a particularly awkward mix-up given that both films star black actors and that awards shows have been under increased scrutiny regarding diversity among their nominees.)

Though Hidden Fences will probably never win a single trophy, we couldn’t help but imagine what a film about a shy, young picket fence living in midcentury Pittsburgh and dreaming of becoming a rocket scientist might look like…

Check out a faux poster for Hidden Fences above, and pick up the newest issue of EW, on stands Friday, for all the behind-the-scenes details you didn’t see at this year’s Globes.