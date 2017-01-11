Peter Dinklage in early talks for Avengers: Infinity War

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be landing a Lannister.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is in early negotiations for Avengers: Infinity War, EW has learned. Dinklage’s character would be a pivotal one in the upcoming superhero project, as well as its unnamed sequel.

Filming for Thrones will run through February for its seven-episode seventh season, which is set to premiere in July. Dinklage previously appeared in the Marvel Comics-inspired X-Men: Days of Future Past as Bolivar Trask, which is not a part of the MCU.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo said Infinity War and its sequel will usher in big changes for the MCU. “I can’t get into too much detail about who we’re introducing, but these two movies are intended to be the culmination of everything that has happened in the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] since the very first Iron Man movie,” Anthony said in August. “In being a culmination, these movies are in some ways going to be an end to certain things, and in some ways, they’re going to be the beginning of certain things.”

Marvel had no comment on the talks. Infinity War is slated for a May 4, 2018 release.

Variety first reported the news.