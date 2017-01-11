Ava DuVernay shares videos from A Wrinkle in Time set

Filming on Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time appears to be in full swing.

The director behind the Madeleine L’Engle novel adaptation shared 10 behind-the-scenes videos from the set Wednesday. Each video was captioned with the same message from the Selma helmer: “We’re making a film about how Light fights The Darkness.”

Most of DuVernay’s shots are of the fly-on-the-wall variety with some commentary. Some of her clips show off her crew — and some even take a snapshot of filming. The first one features teenage star Storm Reid sauntering down a ladder. When DuVernay makes a comparison to Greta Garbo, Reid doesn’t get it. “Because you’re 13!” DuVernay yells.

DuVernay isn’t the only member of the cast and crew to document the on-set scenery. Reese Witherspoon shared a picture of a chair adorned with her character’s name, Mrs. Whatsit.

A Wrinkle in Time boasts an impressive cast that also includes Chris Pine and Gugu Mbatha-Raw , who are on board as Meg (Reid) and precocious wunderkind Charles Wallace’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Murry. Filling out the cast are Rowan Blanchard, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Levi Miller as Calvin O’Keefe, André Holland, Michael Peña, Bellamy Young, and Will McCormack. Frozen‘s Jennifer Lee penned the screenplay.

See DuVernay’s videos below.

A Wrinkle in Time is set for an April 6, 2018 release.