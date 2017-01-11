Anna Kendrick in talks for Disney's female Santa Claus movie

Anna Kendrick could be coming down the chimney. The Pitch Perfect and Into the Woods actress is in talks to star in an upcoming Disney movie about a female Santa Claus, EW has confirmed.

Filmmaker Marc Lawrence, whose credits include Music and Lyrics and two Miss Congeniality movies, wrote the script and is attached to direct.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, the project is currently going by the title Nicole and centers on St. Nick’s daughter, who steps up to handle Christmas delivery duties after her father retires and her brother chickens out.

Disney previously explored the Santa mythos via the Santa Clause film series with Tim Allen, and the studio is also developing a Santa comedy with Kevin Hart.

Kendrick has been busy of late, with roles in The Accountant, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Hollars, and Trolls. She also published a collection of essays, Scrappy Little Nobody, in November. Among her upcoming projects is Pitch Perfect 3, which may also have a holiday vibe.