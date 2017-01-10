Moana sing-along hitting theaters

Moana and her high-sea adventures are heading back to theaters for more fanciful singing, but this time she wants audiences to join in.

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced Tuesday an all-new sing-along version of the critically-praised comedy will hit theaters Jan. 27, 2017 nationwide. A special engagement will be held at the historic El Capitan Theatre on Jan. 20, giving Los Angeles audiences an early viewing to sing the films’ original songs.

Composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Mark Mancina (Tarzan), and Opetaia Foa’i (lead singer of Te Vaka), the soundtrack fans have come to know and love will this time be accompanied by on-screen lyrics, including Golden Globe-nominated track “How Far I’ll Go” and the Miranda and Foa’i-sung tune “We Know the Way.”

Moana has held a strong critical and commercial lauding since its original Nov. 23 release, earning over $450 million to date worldwide, scoring BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics’ Choice Award nominations for best animated feature. The soundtrack peaked at No. 1 on the iTunes Albums chart, and currently holds the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Top Album sales chart.