George Lucas museum chooses Los Angeles over San Francisco

It’s official: Star Wars creator George Lucas’ planned art museum is headed to Los Angeles.

The board of directors at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art announced Tuesday that the ambitious project will be constructed in L.A.’s Exposition Park neighborhood, beating out a competing plan in San Francisco.

A previous plan to build the museum in Chicago was scrapped over the summer after months of contentious debate.

Featuring fine and popular art from Lucas’ extensive personal collection, the $1-billion venture will celebrate visual storytelling in its many forms, including narrative painting, illustration, photography, film, animation, and digital art. In Tuesday’s announcement, the board said the project will represent “one of the most imaginative and inclusive art museums in the world — a global destination that all Angelenos and Californians will be proud to call their own.”

According to a futuristic concept design by MAD Architects, the museum site will feature approximately 100,000 square feet of gallery space and 6-7 acres of green space.

Exposition Park is located about 10 miles southeast of Hollywood and is also home to the National History Museum of Los Angeles County, the California Science Center, the California African American Museum, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.