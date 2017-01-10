Entertainment Weekly

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher celebrated in special PEOPLE commemorative issue

@Santis_DeRachel

Posted on

Carrie Fisher died last month after suffering a heart attack at age 60, but not before leaving a galaxy-sized legacy in the form of her work as Leia Organa in Star Wars and as an accomplished actress, screenwriter, and mental health advocate.

Now, fans of the witty and outspoken Fisher can relive her greatest moments with PEOPLE’s commemorative issue “Carrie Fisher: Hollywood Princess,” available for purchase here, and on stands this Friday.

The 96-page book includes intimate photographs and remembrances by her Star Wars costar Mark Hamill and other celebrities including Margaret Cho.

Debbie Reynolds, Fisher’s mother and a Hollywood legend in her own right, died the day after Fisher and has her own photographic tribute in the issue.

 

