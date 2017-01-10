Ben Affleck gives new Batman movie update: ‘We’re working on it’

We’re just 10 days into 2017, and Ben Affleck has already gone from warning that he might not direct the upcoming standalone Batman film to assuring fans he will indeed step behind the camera — he just needs time to get the film ready to go.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor and filmmaker gave an update on his plans for the Caped Crusader after he appears in the upcoming Justice League movie.

“I’m gonna direct the next Batman. We’re working on it,” he told Kimmel. “It’s one of those things that’s really frustrating — with Live by Night, it took me a year and a half to write it and get it ready and I worked really hard, and nobody gave a sh–. No one was like, ‘Where’s Live by Night?!’ But with Batman I keep on getting, ‘Where’s the f—ing Batman?!’ and I’m like, ‘I’m working! Can you give me a second?!”

Watch more in the video above, including a look at a new Justice League photo and for Affleck on what he’d say if his brother, Casey Affleck, wanted to play Robin.

Justice League opens in theaters Nov. 17. Affleck’s latest directorial effort, Live by Night, opens in wide release on Jan. 13.