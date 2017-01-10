Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron hit the beach in Baywatch international trailer

The requirements for being a lifeguard now include being able to carry multiple refrigerators, investigating dangerous criminals, leaping off motorcycles, and cursing a lot — at least according to the new international trailer for Baywatch.

Last month, the first trailer provided a tease of Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron’s action comedy, but the latest footage digs deeper into what “the elite of the elite” are up against, including drugs, murder, and Priyanka Chopra. Barely seen in the previous trailer, the Quantico star gets her proper introduction as villain Victoria Leeds.

Johnson takes on the role of Mitch Buchannon (originally portrayed by David Hasselhoff in the TV series), the mentor on the beach to Matt Brody (Efron), a gold medal-winning swimmer who is surprised by the dangers of his new career.

“I thought we were lifeguards,” he exclaims. “Everything that you guys are talking about sounds like a really entertaining but far-fetched TV show.”

Also starring in the film from Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) are Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas) and model Kelly Rohrbach. Baywatch swims into theaters on May 26.

Watch the NSFW trailer above.