Singin' in the Rain returning to theaters this month

Just weeks after Debbie Reynolds’ death at age 84, the legendary entertainer’s most famous movie is dancing back onto the silver screen for a limited engagement. Singin’ in the Rain will screen Sunday, Jan. 15, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, in theaters nationwide as the first film in this year’s TCM Big Screen Classics series.

Reynolds landed her breakout role in the 1952 musical, playing a budding actress caught up in Hollywood’s transition from the silent era to the talkies. Though she had no dancing experience at the time, then-18-year-old Reynolds held her own with the likes of Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor in numbers like “Good Morning” and “You Were Meant for Me.”

In her 1988 biography, Debbie, she wrote that “Singin’ in the Rain and childbirth were the hardest things I ever had to do in my life.”

The film, which celebrates its 65th anniversary this year, was scheduled before Reynolds died from an intracerebral hemorrhage on Dec. 28, a day after the unexpected death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, at age 60. While the screenings will likely take on an elegiac tone, they’ll also give moviegoers an opportunity to pay homage to a Hollywood icon.

The screenings will also feature specially produced commentary from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. Further details and tickets are available on the Fathom Events website.