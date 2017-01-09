Ring and Grudge ghouls cross over in Sadako vs. Kayako trailer

What’s worse than one terrifying Japanese ghost? How about two of the suckers! The new horror franchise crossover Sadako vs. Kayako features both the scary entity from the Japanese Ring series of films and the similarly unnerving lady-ghoul from the original version of the Grudge movies. This match-up was, bizarrely, teased last year when the two characters appeared at a match between baseball teams the Nippon-Ham Fighters and the Yakult Swallows. Now, horror streaming service Shudder has announced that it is premiering the film in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. on Jan. 26 and released a new trailer for the movie.

You can watch the trailer for Sadako vs. Kayako, above.