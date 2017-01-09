In The Book of Love, former Saturday Night Live star Jason Sudeikis plays an introverted architect who pursues an unlikely friendship with an independent teenage girl (Maisie Williams) and uses his expertise to help her build a raft she intends to sail across the sea. Directed and cowritten by Bill Purple, the film costars Jessica Biel, Orlando Jones, Paul Reiser, and Mary Steenburgen. It also boasts music from Justin Timberlake.

You can watch the film’s trailer below and see an exclusive clip featuring Sudeikis and Williams, above.

The Book of Love is released in theaters and VOD on Jan. 13.