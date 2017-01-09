Anime classic Ghost in the Shell returning to theaters

Anime classic Ghost in the Shell is returning to theaters in February for a limited engagement, it was announced Monday. Lionsgate and Funimation Films have partnered to place the 1995 science fiction film in 110 theaters Feb. 7 and 8, with the subtitled version screening on Feb. 7 and the dubbed version the following night. This rerelease of

Lionsgate and Funimation Films have partnered to place the 1995 science fiction film in 110 theaters Feb. 7 and 8, with the subtitled version screening Feb. 7 and the dubbed version the following night. This rerelease of Ghost in the Shell precedes the arrival of the movie’s Scarlett Johansson-starring live action remake, which premieres March 31.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Lionsgate to bring the original Ghost in the Shell movie back to U.S. theaters,” Gen Fukunaga, CEO and founder of Funimation, said in a statement. “Ghost in the Shell is truly a seminal work in anime cinema and it helped firmly establish a market for the genre with U.S. movie audiences.”

Directed by Mamoru Oshii, Ghost in the Shell follows a female cybernetic government agent named Major Motoko Kusanagi and her hunt for ‘The Puppet Master,” a computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts. Lionsgate will be releasing a new, deluxe edition of the remastered film on Blu-ray and digital HD March 7.