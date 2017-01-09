Donald Trump documentary headed to Sundance

Just in time for the inauguration of Donald Trump, the Sundance Film Festival will examine his unexpected path from businessman and celebrity to president-elect of the United States. Organizers announced Monday that the fest will feature the world premiere of the documentary Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time later this month.

Directed by Banks Tarver, Ted Bourne, and Mary Robertson, the film takes a behind-the-scenes look at how Trump pulled off his stunning victory, chronicling his controversial campaign from the primaries through the debates to the dawning realization that he will become the 45th president.

Also joining the Sundance lineup is Newness, the latest love story from director Drake Doremus (Like Crazy, Equals). Starring Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Danny Huston, and Courtney Eaton, the movie follows two millennials navigating a social-media-driven hookup culture in contemporary Los Angeles. Doremus’ longtime friend and collaborator Ben York Jones penned the script.

This year’s Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah.