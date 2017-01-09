Dark Night trailer evokes Aurora mass shooting

The Sundance-screened Dark Night is loosely based on the 2012 mass shooting during a screening of The Dark Knight Rises at a cinema in Aurora, Colorado, where 12 people were killed and 70 were injured. The film is directed by Tim Sutton (2013’s Memphis), who employs a pseudo-documentary technique and a cast of non-professional actors to follow six strangers, one of whom is the shooter, over the course of a day.

Dark Night premieres in New York Feb. 3 and is also set to play in Los Angeles prior to a national rollout.

Watch the trailer for Dark Night, premiering exclusively here, above. And see the film’s new poster, below.