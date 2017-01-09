Lightning McQueen struggles with his career slipping in Cars 3 trailer

Disney has already shown Lightning McQueen wipe out on the racetrack. Now, it’s time for him to claw back into the game.

An extended sneak peek at Cars 3 was released Monday night. The clip starts off with the dramatic crash shown in the very first teaser, but now there’s context; Lightning is an older car in an age with new, faster ones, and rookie Jackson Storm is the toast of the racing world.

“You will never be the racer you once were: Accept it,” a voiceover directed at Lightning says. “You’ll never be as fast, but you can be smarter.”

Lightning, ever the cocky racer, has no plan to back down — even when facing his racing mortality. “I decide when I’m done,” he says. “I’m coming for you, Storm.”

Pixar boss John Lasseter previously indicated the third movie in the popular franchise will be sentimental, more like to the first movie than the second. “It’s a very emotional story. It’s a little bit more akin to Cars 1, where you get into a deep emotion with [Lightning McQueen],” Lasseter told EW. “It’s really a special story. It’s very emotional and his relationship with Doc Hudson, and his memory of Doc Hudson.”

See the trailer above. Cars 3 opens June 16.