Barbra Streisand blasts Donald Trump: 'I completely agree with Meryl'

Barbra Streisand is standing with Meryl Streep, who used her acceptance speech at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards to criticize Donald Trump for lacking empathy and infamously mocking a disabled reporter in 2015.

A day after Streep delivered her blistering rebuke of the president-elect, Streisand called in to Hardball With Chris Matthews and expressed her solidarity. “I thought that [Streep] said what she said beautifully,” Streisand remarked.

Regarding Trump’s ridiculing of journalist Serge F. Kovaleski 14 months ago, Streisand added, “I completely agree with Meryl. It was a heartbreaking moment and so beneath the dignity of the presidency, let alone any respectful person. What we need more in this world is kindness and common decency, and what he did and how he reacts, and how he has the need to talk back and insult anybody who doesn’t agree with him, that’s pretty disgraceful.”

Trump has denied he was mocking Kovaleski’s disability.

Streep had characterized Trump as a bully while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, a lifetime achievement honor. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everybody’s life because it gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” she said. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence, and when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

She also spoke of “the responsibility of the act of empathy” and the need for “the principled press to hold power to account.”

While many in Hollywood cheered Streep’s speech, several conservative pundits decried it. So did Trump himself, calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary [Clinton] flunky.”

During Streisand’s Hardball interview, however, Matthews noted that as recently as 2015, Trump described Streep as an “excellent” actress and “a fine person too.”

“That’s why you can’t trust anything he says,” Streisand replied, “because if you get on his wrong side, you know he will blast you negatively.”

Watch Streisand’s Hardball interview above.