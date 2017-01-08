Uncharted screenwriter finishes 'monstrously cool action script'

Sony might have pulled the release date for Uncharted, but fans don’t need to fret: Screenwriter Joe Carnahan posted an update on the video game adaptation to social media with a photo of the now-completed script.

“Done and Dusted. Now the REAL work begins,” he wrote on Instagram. “If there’s a more monstrously cool action script in Hollywood right now, I wanna read it, ‘cuz this thing is a BEAST.”

Amy Hennig, who co-created the Uncharted games, congratulated Carnahan on the milestone. “Thanks, Amy!! Hope it makes you proud,” he replied.

Plans for an adaptation of the acclaimed PlayStation adventure game hit a number of snags on its quest to the silver screen, but Shawn Levy is on board to direct and remains confident in the property’s cinematic potential. The filmmaker confirmed during a November interview with Collider that Uncharted will be his next project and is expected to begin production this year.

“I am not messing around,” he said. “I am so committed to this thing and I’m in it on the script level with Joe Carnahan, who knows what he’s doing; that’s been a really frickin’ fun collaboration.”

In the Uncharted franchise, gamers play as Nathan Drake — more of a wise-cracking tomb raider than Indiana Jones — who embarks on various adventures that involve dodging mercenaries, militia, and billionaire treasure seekers in pursuit of the world’s wonders. The latest installment, Uncharted 4, saw Drake teaming up with his long-lost brother to hunt for mythic pirate treasure.

The film was scheduled for release on June 30, 2017, but the studio hasn’t announced a new date.