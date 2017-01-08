Ryan Reynolds, Amy Schumer goof off before the Golden Globes

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Ryan Reynolds and Amy Schumer have taken their seats … about 24 hours before the start of Sunday night’s 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

On Saturday, the actors visited their seats for the upcoming awards show and appeared especially excited to be seated so close to each other.

“Fun with friends! #goldenglobes,” Schumer, 35, captioned a post of herself in between Reynolds’s and his wife Blake Lively‘s chairs.

Shortly after Schumer posted, Reynolds also took to Instagram to sit between Schumer and Goldie Hawn‘s seats.

“Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes,” Reynolds, 40 shared in his post.

Schumer attended last year’s awards ceremony as a nominee for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role in Trainwreck.

Reynolds will arrive to the Golden Globes as a first-time nominee for best actor in a musical or comedy for his role in Deadpool.