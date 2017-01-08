Rocky vets Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers reunite at Golden Globes



Rocky stars Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers reunited on the Golden Globes stage Sunday to present the final award of the night and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original film, released in December 1976.

The pair presented the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, which went to Moonlight.

“I can’t believe it’s been 40 years since Rocky,” Weathers said. “Yeah, and I can’t believe I let you win the fight considering I wrote the screenplay,” Stallone responded.

Stallone portrayed boxer Rocky Balboa throughout the Rocky franchise, including 2015’s Creed, for which he took home the Golden Globe for best supporting actor. “Most of all, I want to thank my imaginary friend Rocky Balboa for being the best friend I’ve ever had,” he said during his acceptance speech.

Weathers played Apollo Creed in the first four films, while Michael B. Jordan played his son, Adonis Johnson, in Creed.