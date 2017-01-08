Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool costar Morena Baccarin is sending him good vibes for the Golden Globes, where he’s up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.

“Break a leg tonight pizza face,” Baccarin tweeted along with two behind-the-scenes photos from the R-rated superhero film.

Reynolds starred as the titular Merc with the Mouth in Deadpool, while Baccarin played his on-screen girlfriend, Vanessa, known more commonly in the comics by her alter ego, Copycat. The film earned Reynolds his very first Golden Globe nomination in a category that also includes Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), and Jonah Hill (War Dogs).

Deadpool, directed by Tim Miller, is also a nominee for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

See Baccarin’s congratulatory throwback below.

The Golden Globes air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday.