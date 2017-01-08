Emma Watson sings in new Beauty and the Beast sneak peek

To help make the evening more magical, Disney aired a special sneak peek of the live-action Beauty and the Beast during the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.

The film, directed by Bill Condon, brings the classic fairy tale classic to life with Emma Watson as Belle, a young woman whose love for a monstrous beast (Dan Stevens) could break a curse placed upon a castle.

Watson sings “Belle (Reprise)” in the above clip, which features a glimpse of her character meeting the titular Beast for the first time.

Earlier in the day, the Mouse House released the film’s latest poster, showing Ewan McGregor (Lumiere), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts), Ian McKellen (Cogsworth), Kevin Kline (Maurice), Audra McDonald (Garderobe), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Plumette), and Stanley Tucci (Cadenza) as their characters in human form. EW previously revealed the first look at their CG counterparts.

#BeOurGuest and see an all-new look at Beauty and the Beast tonight during the #GoldenGlobes🌹 pic.twitter.com/tiRXZVyXDb — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 8, 2017

Beauty and the Beast arrives in theaters March 17, 2017.