Tom Hardy responded to his rumored Stormtrooper role in Star Wars: Episode VIII during a recent interview for his FX event series, Taboo. Now, whether he offered any insight is another matter altogether.

“I don’t know if I can even say that. Where did you hear that?” he said when asked by The Hollywood Reporter. The interviewer said “the Internet,” to which Hardy replied, “Ah, the Internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn’t it?”

When further pressed on whether the rumor was misinformation, he said, “It could be, couldn’t it?”

The casting rumor stems from a Star Wars website called MakingStarWars.net, which alleges Hardy will play an incognito Stormtrooper, much like Daniel Craig’s cameo in J.J. Abrams’ film.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hardy discussed losing the Best Supporting Actor Oscar to Mark Rylance last year. “It was a lot to take in and lots of nerves, and I was extremely grateful to have not had my name called out,” he said of the ceremony. “When Mark Rylance won [for Bridge of Spies], I was like, ‘Yeah.'”

“I didn’t expect to win and was really grateful that I didn’t because it would be really terrifying to have to speak,” he added. “I’m not ready for that. I get very scared of being exposed. … You’re not a character [on that stage]. And a lot of people have a sophisticated persona but I don’t. I haven’t paid enough attention on that front.”

One Oscars moment Hardy is thankful for, however, is a photograph with his wife, actress Charlotte Riley.

“I’m really happy that my wife and I have a photograph of us at the 88th [Academy Awards],” he said. “I’m in a tuxedo, and she’s in this beautiful dress and she looks gorgeous, and it’s like, ‘Whoa, that’s actually a piece of history,’ and I would never have thought of that happening.”

Taboo premieres Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. See the latest trailer here.