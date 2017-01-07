According to Jerry Seinfeld, “Comedy is purely a result of your ability to withstand self-torture.”

The veteran comic joins the likes of Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Kevin Hart in the trailer for Dying Laughing, which features interviews of comedians reflecting on their lives in comedy and how it feels to fail in front of an audience.

“It’s definitely not a great way to invest in your romantic life,” Schumer jokes.

For Jamie Foxx, “a little bit of us dies” when audiences take away that “thirst of ‘laugh at us.'” He adds, “When I was younger, it used to just, literally it would kill me. Now I’m able to flow through it now because I have money…I’m very famous.”

Cocoa Brown, Billy Connolly, Steve Coogan, and Suli McCullough also dish on some of the harsher audience reactions to their stand-up, including one who punched Connolly on stage, an audience that would throw chairs at comedians, and the general lack of filters.

“When you walk out on stage, the only thing you can do is grab the reins and try to ride it,” Cedric the Entertainer advises.

Dying Laughing, which also features interviews with Garry Shandling and Jerry Lewis, will arrive in theaters and On Demand Feb. 24. Watch the trailer above.