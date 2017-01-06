Hilarious 'Team Thor' mockumentary is getting a Part 2

The God of Thunder’s adventures with his roommate Darryl will continue when Marvel’s Doctor Strange comes home on Blu-ray this February.

While filming Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi shot a Thor mockumentary video with Chris Hemsworth about what the Asgardian was up to while the rest of the Avengers were fighting in Captain America: Civil War. The spoof was made in the style of the filmmaker’s vampire comedy, What We Do In the Shadows, and introduced Darryl (Daley Pearson), Thor’s flat-mate in Australia.

Part 1 was released online in August after Marvel revealed the footage during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, Part 2 will be included on the Doctor Strange Blu-ray and digital releases on Feb. 28. Doctor Strange will be available earlier to fans on Digital HD/3D and Disney Movies Anywhere beginning Feb. 14.

Thor made an appearance in Doctor Strange via the mid-credits scene, in which he appeared in the Sanctum Sanctorum to enlist the aid of the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) in tracking down his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson previously said the scene is part of the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok.

Rounding out the film’s Blu-ray bonus materials are five behind-the-scenes featurettes on Doctor Strange, five deleted scenes, outtakes, audio commentary, and a sneak peek at Marvel’s Phase Three film slate, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017), Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017), Thor: Ragnarok (Nov. 3, 2017), Black Panther (Feb. 16, 2018), and Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018).