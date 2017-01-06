The day after Luther, President Obama’s anger translator, returned for his final address, Keegan-Michael Key has found his next role.

The Key & Peele creator and star is the latest actor to enlist for Shane Black’s The Predator, which is set to bring the advanced creatures from the jungles to the suburbs. Key’s casting comes on the heels of Moonlight standout Trevante Rhodes being cast, as the duo join Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse).

Key, whose character will team up special forces soldiers Holbrook and Rhodes, wrapped his Comedy Central sketch series in late 2015, but on Thursday night, he and Jordan Peele joined The Daily Show to revive their sketch of the president and Luther, the man who says what Obama wishes he could. Last year was a busy one on the big screen for the actor, having starred in Keanu, Don’t Think Twice, and Why Him?.

Like on The Nice Guys and Iron Man 3, Black is directing and writing the script, this time alongside Fred Dekker. The filmmaker actually had an acting role in Arnold Schwarzenegger 1987 original and told Collider last month that his film will be an “inventive sequel,” instead of a reboot.

