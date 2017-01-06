Duncan Jones has traveled to the lunar landscape with Moon and the fantasy world of Azeroth with Warcraft, but for his next project, he’s turning his eye to futuristic Berlin.

For years, the director has talked about wanting to make his sci-fi thriller Mute, and now the project is finally coming to life. EW has an exclusive look at the first three images from the film, introducing Alexander Skarsgård as the tight-lipped protagonist and Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux as two sketchy surgeons.

Set in Berlin in 2052, Mute follows a bartender named Leo (Skarsgård) who lost the ability to speak after a childhood accident. After his beloved girlfriend Naadirah (played by Seyneb Saleh) unexpectedly disappears, he sets out on a noir-ish quest to find her, diving deep into the city’s seedy, neon underworld. (Jones has said before that his futuristic version of Berlin draws influence from both Blade Runner and Casablanca.)

The only recurring clue that Leo finds is a pair of wise-cracking American surgeons: Rudd, wearing a hell of a mustache, and Theroux, wearing a hell of a wig.

Jones co-wrote the script with Michael Robert Johnson (Sherlock Holmes), and he’s said in the past that Mute is somehow connected to his 2009 debut film Moon, which stars Sam Rockwell as a man working as a solitary miner on the Earth’s moon.

Netflix signed on to distribute Mute last year, and it’s expected to hit the streaming service later in 2017.