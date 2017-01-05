Thor: Ragnarok synopsis and first-look photo unveiled

Marvel Studios has offered up a hint at what Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will be up to in Thor: Ragnarok, and it sounds like things are going to get confrontational.

According to a synopsis released Thursday, the third installment of the fantastical superhero series will see the two Avengers face off in some sort of intergalactic fight club.

The synopsis reads, “In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!”

Thor was last seen on the big screen in a post-credits scene attached to Doctor Strange, in which he asked the Sorcerer Supreme to help him search for his missing father, Odin. The Hulk meanwhile disappeared on a Quinjet toward the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. As for “the ruthless Hela” mentioned in the synopsis, she’ll be portrayed by Marvel newcomer Cate Blanchett.

In addition to revealing the Ragnarok synopsis, Marvel also shared a first-look photo of Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows) on set. Check it out above.

Thor: Ragnarok is set to hit theaters Nov. 3.