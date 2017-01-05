Terrence Malick's Song to Song to open SXSW Film Festival

Terrence Malick is kicking off the 2017 SXSW Film Festival with a little song and dance.

The Austin-based festival announced Thursday the filmmaker’s latest feature, Song to Song, will world premiere as the annual event’s opening night feature on March 10 — one week ahead of its scheduled theatrical bow.

Set amid the Texas city’s rollicking music scene, Song to Song (originally titled Weightless) follows “two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV [Gosling], and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares [Natalie Portman]” as they hunger for success success, navigating a “landscape of seduction and betrayal,” according to distributor A24.

Projects also screening for the first time at the 24-year-old festival are the Bryan Fuller/Michael Green television series American Gods, based Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name and Small Town Crime, a murder mystery starring John Hawkes, Anthony Anderson, and Octavia Spencer.

SXSW, which runs from March 10-19, will announce its full film festival lineup on Tuesday, Jan. 31, though its Midnighter and Short Film Program slates won’t be divulged until Tuesday, Feb. 7. For more information and instructions on how to buy tickets, head to the official SXSW website.

Per a SXSW press release, check out the titles that will debut at the festival below.

American Gods (World Premiere)

Director: David Slade, Screenwriters: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green

Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel, American Gods follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) in a magical world where a battle is brewing between the Old Gods and the New Gods.

The Melody of Dust (World Premiere)

Director: Viacom NEXT

A musical journey for the HTC Vive. Explore a mysterious world where every object contains a unique melody. Featuring original musical compositions by Hot Sugar, this experience brings you inside the tortured mind of a musician.

Residente (World Premiere)

Director: René Pérez Joglar

After taking a DNA test, Latin America’s most decorated artist – Rene Perez (AKA Residente), embarks on a global adventure, to trace the footsteps of his ancestors and record his latest album.

Signature Move (World Premiere)

Director: Jennifer Reeder, Screenwriters: Fawzia Mirza, Lisa Donato

A secret new romance with Alma forces Zaynab to confront her complicated relationship with her recently widowed mother. In this coming-of-age Muslim melodrama, Zaynab copes by taking up Lucha-style wrestling.

Cast: Fawzia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Sari Sanchez, Audrey Francis, Charin Alvarez, Mark Hood, Molly Brennan

Small Town Crime (World Premiere)

Directors/Screenwriters: Eshom Nelms, Ian Nelms

Ex-cop, Mike Kendall, finds the body of a young woman and, in an act of self-redemption, becomes hellbent on finding the killer. While his uncouth, quirky detective style helps break the case, his dogged determination puts his family in danger.

Cast: John Hawkes, Anthony Anderson, Octavia Spencer, Robert Forster, Clifton Collins, Jr.

Song To Song (World Premiere)

Director: Terrence Malick

In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye and BV, and music mogul Cook and the waitress whom he ensnares — chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.

Cast: Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman

Spettacolo (World Premiere)

Directors: Jeff Malmberg, Chris Shellen, Screenwriter: Chris Shellen

For the past 50 years, the villagers of a tiny hill town in Tuscany have turned their lives into a play that the entire town writes and performs. “Spettacolo” is a portrait of this tradition through the eyes of the last man trying to keep it alive.