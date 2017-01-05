This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown joins Marvel's Black Panther

The star-studded cast of Black Panther just got brighter. Sterling K. Brown, the breakout star of This Is Us and The People v. O.J. Simpson, has signed on for a role in the upcoming superhero movie, Marvel Studios announced Thursday.

He’ll portray N’Jobu, a figure from the titular hero’s past.

Brown joins an ensemble that includes Chadwick Boseman as the Wakandan leader and protector T’Challa/Black Panther, as well as Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira. Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed) is directing the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters Feb. 16, 2018.

Responding to the announcement on Twitter, Brown said he’s “Beyond thrilled to be joining this immensely talented group of actors & storytellers!” He added, “Thank you for a seat at the table!”

Brown, 40, had a big year in 2016, winning an Emmy for his performance as Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson and starring in the new NBC series This Is Us. He’s also up for a Golden Globe this weekend for his People v. O.J. work.