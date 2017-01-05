See how Rogue One recreated Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher

Ever since Rogue One hit theaters, fans have been marveling over and debating the recreation of two actors who really are from a long time ago.

The movie features the likeness of Peter Cushing, who died in 1994, as the Imperial Grand Moff Tarkin, and Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher, who was still alive and well during the movie’s creation, looking as she did at 19 during the making of 1977’s original Star Wars.

Industrial Light & Magic was responsible for recreating their characters, which were a hybrid of digital animation, live actors, and performance capture technology.

Nightline reporter Clayton Sandell spoke with John Knoll, executive producer of Rogue One and chief creative officer for ILM, as well as Paul Giacoppo, digital character model supervisor, about both the artistry and the ethics of resurrecting actors who have aged out of a role or have passed on.