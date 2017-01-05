Videotape has pretty much gone the way of the dodo. But the videotape-centric Ring horror franchise is back in a big way. On Jan. 26 the streaming service Shudder will premiere Sadako v. Kayako — which features the evil spirit from the original Japanese Ringu films as well as her fellow ghoulie from the Grudge movies — while Feb. 3 sees the release of Rings, the third entry in the U.S. version of the series.

The latter film directed by F. Javier Gutierrez and concerns a young woman who becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding that mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save him, and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before.

Rings stars Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio. You can watch the film’s new trailer above.