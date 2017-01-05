The Predator snags Moonlight standout Trevante Rhodes

Moonlight breakout Trevante Rhodes is headed for the chopper.

EW has confirmed that the actor has signed on for Shane Black’s (Iron Man 3) latest installment in the science fiction franchise. Rhodes will play a special forces soldier and friend to leading man Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), while Olivia Munn is also lined up for the project.

Joining the big-budget action film from Black and co-writer Fred Dekker is the most high-profile role yet for Rhodes, who earned rave reviews for his portrayal of adult Chiron in Barry Jenkins’ Golden Globe-nominated film. Along with the rest of the cast, Rhodes won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble.

Having actually starred in the original 1987 Predator alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Black told Collider last month that his project, the fourth standalone film in the series (not counting two Alien v. Predator movies), is not a reboot, but an “inventive sequel.” While the past films have seen the action take place in the jungle, The Predator finds the advanced creatures invading a new setting — the suburbs.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the casting.