Prince artist Andy Allo joins Pitch Perfect 3 

The Bellas are getting some stiff competition: EW has confirmed that actress-singer Andy Allo, a protege of Prince, is joining Universal’s Pitch Perfect 3 as a rival singer to the franchise’s a capella group.

Allo, who was part of Prince’s New Power Generation and worked with the late singer on her second album, Superconductor, will play Charity, a vocalist in the music group Dew.

Pitch Perfect 3, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld and Ruby Rose, will begin shooting soon for a Dec. 22, 2017 release. Trish Sie (Step Up: All In) will direct with Perfect 2 helmer Elizabeth Banks producing.

